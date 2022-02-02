3RC launches world-first 3D immersive career expo, Swiwel

Swiwel, a groundbreaking and engaging platform, is expected to host 50 000 visitors over the next 12 to 18 months.

The virtual platform is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and is free for all users both locally and internationally looking to study in South Africa.

3RC is able to gain valuable insights from the data collected, including target audience statistics, and is also able to generate leads for participating colleges and brands.