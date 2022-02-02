3RC launches world-first 3D immersive career expo, Swiwel
Career expo company 3RC has launched the world’s first 3D immersive career expo, Swiwel.
Swiwel, a groundbreaking and engaging platform, is expected to host 50 000 visitors over the next 12 to 18 months.
The virtual platform is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and is free for all users both locally and internationally looking to study in South Africa.
3RC is able to gain valuable insights from the data collected, including target audience statistics, and is also able to generate leads for participating colleges and brands.
Although many of the stands are fully booked, there are a few that are still available to those tertiary institutions and brands still looking to get involved and take advantage of branding and partnership opportunities.
What you can expect
Swiwel relies on world-class technology and is available across all devices, allowing entrants to virtually experience the exciting education opportunities that lie within from wherever they are. Excitingly, users can put on their own VR goggles to virtually walk through the platform, using smartphones enabled with virtual reality technology to heighten the experience.
The registration process is simple and offers:
- Over 40 exhibitors:
- Diverse study options:
- International qualifications:
- Career guidance:
- Enter the auditorium:
- Exciting competitions: