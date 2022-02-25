Covid-19 Vaccine: Higher Institutions should be guided by the Constitution, says Blade Nzimande

Durban - Minister OF Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande said universities and colleges should be guided by the Constitution when making decisions about mandatory vaccinations. This came after disruptions at various universities over mandatory vaccination policies.

“The Constitution does not only protect those who are against vaccination. No right is absolute, the Constitution also protects the right of those who have been vaccinated to be safe,” said Nzimande. Talks of compulsory vaccination policy at universities have been continuing since November last year. Various University councils across the country have already approved mandatory vaccination policies, while others have put it on hold until they get a directive from the department. It was announced that it would be effected at the beginning of the 2022 academic year.

There’s been mounting reluctance from students and student organisations, however, universities across the country are steadfast in implementing the Covid-19 mandatory vaccination policies which prohibit students from entering campuses without producing proof of vaccination. Students at the University of Free State (UFS) took to the streets protesting against the mandatory vaccination policy of the institution. The students said they are not opposing vaccination, but they must not be forced into taking the Covid-19 vaccine. When speaking to a television news broadcaster, South African Student Congress (SASCO) deputy secretary, Milani Tshangana said the vaccination policy was a form of discrimination.

“We are saying no to mandatory vaccination. We are saying students should vaccinate if they want to vaccinate and should access any gate that they want, not that gate is for vaccinated people, and a certain gate is for unvaccinated people,” she said. Meanwhile, the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) alleges that DUT management upholds mandatory vaccination policy by not allocating residence to unvaccinated students. According to reports, students have been sleeping on the pavement outside Steve Biko campus gate, following difficulties to acquire accommodation.

The DUT SRC branch chairperson Nkululeko Mzobe said the SRC was not against vaccination, but did not agree with the students being forced to vaccinate. “They have a right and they are entitled to say yes or no to the vaccine. Also, the university council did not wait for the National Coronavirus Command Council to implement mandatory vaccination in higher institutions, but it took the decision on their own,” he said. DUT spokesperson, Alan Khan explained that the DUT Council approved a vaccination policy that offers three options to students, staff and visitors. He also stated that DUT has a vaccination programme that is free for students and staff.