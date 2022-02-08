Gibela alerts potential bursary applicants to a scam

The Gibela Rail Consortium has issued a warning to potential applicants about a video which has been circulated on social media and other channels, including TikTok about Gibela bursaries. According to a statement, the video features a woman saying that Gibela is offering 10 000 bursaries for learners older than 15 years, and directs users to a link that gathers their personal details.

The group said any TikTok videos detailing the application process are not genuine Gibela advertisements and contain incorrect information about Gibela’s bursary application process, which closes on February 15. “Gibela would like to urge all potential applicants not to provide any personal information via this form or respond to these fake advertisements in any way,” it said. Gibela Rail Consortium 2022 bursaries

Gibela is offering legitimate bursaries for 2022 via its official website. They are calling for applications for 200 bursaries in engineering, manufacturing, computer science, supply chain and logistics, and various trade fields – for both universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions. Bursary applicants must be: South African citizens with a South African “barcoded identity document Enrolled or intending to enrol at a South African TVET institution (current N3/N4 candidates are encouraged to apply) Enrolled or intending to enrol at a South African university or university of technology (current first and second-year candidates are encouraged to apply) Able to demonstrate potential for academic success In need of financial assistance Gibela’s bursaries include full tuition fees and a book allowance. The bursaries are granted for one year and are renewable on an annual basis based on academic performance.

Gibela bursaries for study at a university or university of technology are available in the following disciplines: Electrical, electronic, mechanical, metallurgical, and industrial engineering Computer science and information technology Accounting Supply chain and logistics management The prerequisites for applying for a Gibela bursary at a university or university of technology are: A matric with level 6 for Mathematics, Physical Science and Accounting, and level 5 for English Written proof of acceptance for admission to a South African university or university of technology Gibela bursaries to study at TVET institutions are available for the following professions:

Boilermakers Electricians Mechanics Fitters and turners Millwrights Welders Pattern-makers Vehicle builders Plumbers Control and instrumentation technicians The prerequisites for a Gibela bursary at a TVET institution are: A matric with Mathematics and Science, and English at level 4 Written proof of acceptance for admission to a South African TVET institution Gibela is targeting bursary applicants from indigent households whose parents or legal guardians earn less than R500 000 a year, which covers the "missing middle." The applicants must submit their parents' or legal guardians' payslips or an affidavit as part of the application. The bursary applications close on February 15. Interested applicants should send a short CV, a certified copy of their academic records and a certified copy of their South African identity document to [email protected] or fax these to 086 246 2666.