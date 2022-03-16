Honours student shot in UKZN scuffle loses an eye

An Honours student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Thanduyise Sizwe Ngobese, was allegedly shot in the eye by the personnel of Fidelity security group, a company hired by the university. The incident took place on UKZN’s Howard College campus gate one on February 15.

A witness and an EFF Student Command (EFFSC) member, Zwelethu Mabunda, said the small business management student went to the campus to resolve an accommodation issue when the security guards tried to stop him and other students who were trying to gain access to the campus. “There was a protest at Howard College due to the fact that students were not allowed to enter the university without a permit. Sizwe was part of the group of students who tried to gain access to campus as he was trying to resolve his student accommodation issues. When students tried to enter the campus, security guards tried to stop them by firing shots and Sizwe got shot in the eye.” According to Mabunda, Ngobese was taken to King Edward VIII Hospital and then transferred to McCord Hospital.

“He was transferred to McCord Hospital. He was X-rayed and the doctors were left with no choice but to take him to the theatre for the removal of his eye,” he said. Due to his mental state at the moment, Ngobese was not available to comment, said Mabunda. UKZN’s executive director for corporate relations, Normah Zondo, confirmed that the university had received a report from the EFFSC.

“The matter was not reported to campus health and risk management services officials. The university only learnt of the alleged injury from the report. According to the report, the student was injured on February 15 during a confrontation between private security and a group of individuals,” Zondo said. She stated that the university viewed these allegations in a very serious light and had launched an investigation. “The university does not wish to pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation and will therefore only comment fully once all facts have been established.

