Maties approves language policy and reaffirms its commitment to multilingualism

The new language policy, approved on Thursday, will allow students and teachers to teach and communicate in three official languages of the Western Cape, namely Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa in teaching and communication.

The 2021 SU Language Policy elaborates as follows on the benefits of this approach: “Multilingualism equips students to tap into a broader and more diverse knowledge base; to engage with society in a way that speaks to the heart, not just the mind; to be dynamic professionals, able to better demonstrate problem-solving, listening and interpersonal skills; and to be well-rounded individuals who can make informed decisions that take more than just their own thinking into consideration.”

According to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Deresh Ramjugernath the revised Language Policy for the institution will advance student success, as it will create a conducive teaching and learning environment both in and outside the classroom, in student communities and in social spaces.