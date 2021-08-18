Rhodes University and Nupsaw's negotiations over union rights reach a deadlock

RHODES University management and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) are locked in a stand-off over the union's demands to be given organisational rights.

Nearly four months ago, on April 29, Nupsaw approached the university seeking organisational rights. This included the right to organise and recruit members, to hold meetings on campus, and for the university to debit subscription fees from their members.

However, according to the university’s claims records the majority of the staff members on the list submitted by Nupsaw were members of another union, the South African Liberated Public-Sector Workers Union (SALIPSWU). The university found that there was no evidence as per section 21(2)(b) of the Labour Relations Act of the facts relied upon to demonstrate that Nupsaw was a representative union or that staff had joined Nupsaw.