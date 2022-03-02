Sadag launches online peer support group for tertiary students

Durban - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has launched a FREE Online Peer Support Group Leader Training that will run from March 10 to March 31. Sadag Support Group Coordinator, Krystle Kemp said this peer support group is aimed to assist students with the transition from high school to tertiary level.

“We have identified a need for more student-related Support Groups. Starting to study at any tertiary institution, including Universities, PSETs, TVETs or a college can be a massive adjustment as students enter the adult world and become more independent. “This can be incredibly challenging while simultaneously trying to find a balance between our social lives, studying and in some cases working simultaneously. We believe that Peer Support Groups can assist students in this transitionary period,” Kemp said. According to Sadag, tertiary students are faced with making potentially life changing decisions such as what to study and what career they would like to follow, and the weight of these decisions are heightened by anxiety as a result of workload, exam stress, deadlines and performing well. Support Groups provide a safe space for people who are facing similar life challenges to connect, learn, share and support one another.

The group further explained that being part of a Peer Support Group provides students with a space where they feel they belong, and are understood. It also teaches them skills that they can use to manage better with everyday life. “Mental Illness including anxiety, depression and panic attacks can make anyone feel misunderstood, lonely and isolated, especially because there is so much stigma surrounding these conditions,” said Kemp. The Online Training and Support Programme for Peer Support Group Leaders will consist of four sessions that will take place weekly, on Thursdays at 6pm to 7pm, from March 10 to March 31.