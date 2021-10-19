Tertiary institutions should go back to traditional learning structures - UWC study recommends

Tertiary institutions need to go back to their traditional learning structures. This is a recommendation made in a study published in the SA Journal of Higher Education. Due to the pandemic, there had been a change in the teaching and learning methods, leaving most institutions to depend on online learning.

The recommendation comes after a study by researchers from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) found that a vast majority of 672 first-year students questioned in the survey said they only attended between one and four lectures over a three-week period. The study revealed fascinating insights about the impact of online learning on students. Students disclosed factors for non-attendance. “About 37% of the student said they were too busy studying for tests, 28% said lectures were not stimulating enough, and 22% believed the need to complete assignments was too great,” the study indicated.

However, students also found that online learning resources at UWC were sufficient enough to cope with their studies. To the researchers, this was significant. Researchers said students would increasingly learn through flexible online learning, and, going forward, a hybrid model of virtual learning and face-to-face lectures and tutorials would be implemented in the tertiary space. Lockdowns necessitated by the Coronavirus have meant that companies have had to move away from the traditional in-store and head office learning scenarios and offer training in the digital space – a scenario seen the world over.

Such has been the uptake that earlier this year, the “Global E-Learning Industry” report, released by market data company ReportLinker, found that the global market for e-learning is expected to grow from $250.8-billion (R3.7-trillion) in 2020 to $457.8-billion in 2026. “Since the desire for e-learning is so apparent among students, learners and workers, it is critical that lecturers, teachers and learning and development professionals are equipped with the right technology to make ongoing and accurate assessments, thereby improving overall learner performance,” researchers recommended. Meanwhile, online learning solution provider New Leaf Technologies has recently become an official distributor of the Netherlands-based Cirrus assessment platform in South Africa, which is designed to help universities prepare for the future.