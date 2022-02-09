Tips for first year students and freshers looking ahead to life in university

Starting university is rarely easy for students. Meeting new friends, getting to grips with your course and moving away from home for the first time are all challenges. Even the biggest go-getters might find going to university daunting, especially when moving away from home for the first time.

It’s a milestone that comes with great freedom as a young adult, but it’s also a time when many students find themselves homesick or missing the support structures they had in high school. But don’t fear – the trick to creating an incredible university experience lies in the people you surround yourself with. And with the many ways to connect with your new class and digs mates, you’ll have yourself on the path to an unforgettable university experience in no time! Try these 5 tips to put yourself out there:

Mind over matter You’ve made it to university because you’ve got some smarts – now it’s time to turn those brains towards your social situation. Positive thinking and a proactive attitude will take you far in life, and there’s no better time to start than in your first year. Be prepared to make the mind shift towards seizing opportunities, and you’ll soon find yourself surrounded by a gang of like-minded guys and girls. Sporting chance

Another great way to meet new people is by joining a sports team. You’ll immediately bond through teamwork, and you’ll have fun doing it. Don’t be intimidated by college sports teams – you can easily find social teams playing five-a-side soccer, touch rugby or action netball, which will give you the same amount of fun without having to represent your school. Swot up a storm Too much of a book worm for any of the other suggestions? That’s okay. There’s still a way for you to meet new people! Join a study group for some of your subjects, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by people with similar interests that you can connect with. Who knows, you might even feel like the star of Netflix’s show with your own Community-style study group.

Sign up Not the party all night type? Don’t worry. There are plenty of ways to meet new people. Your college will have a list of clubs and social gatherings, and you’re sure to find at least one that interests you. These clubs are a great way of meeting people with similar interests and could be the foundation for lifelong friendships. Be a social butterfly