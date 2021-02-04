UCT retains its spot among top 40 most international universities

The University of Cape Town (UCT) continues to list among the best in international ranking systems.

UCT has maintained its position in the recently released 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) list of the 200 most international universities. These are the institutions which collaborate on research across the world, have a strong reputation globally and have a high proportion of international students and staff.

Times Higher Education is a magazine which focuses specifically on news and higher-education related issues. Research indicates that having a diverse community of students improves the teaching and learning experience. Having experience as an international student better prepares participants to become global citizens.

At 39th in the world, UCT is the only African university on the list, joining the University of Hong Kong (first), ETH Zurich (second), the Chinese University of Hong Kong (third) and University of Oxford (fourth), as institutions with the strongest global links based on their share of international students, staff and publications, as well as their international reputations.

UCT’s delighted, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation Professor Sue Harrison, said: "Though we have always fostered collaboration as a means to achieve our ambitious research objectives, the global events of the past year have especially underscored the absolute necessity of continuing to work across borders and disciplines to solve complex challenges.