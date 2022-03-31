Walter Sisulu Uni Convocation calls on varsity management to address claims that courses are not registered

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) Convocation said it’s concerned over allegations reported by the Daily Dispatch on Wednesday, March 30, regarding unregistered qualifications allegedly offered by the university. “The academic credibility and standing of the university is a cornerstone of its existence. Ant question marks about academic qualifications must be exposed and addressed fortnightly and honestly. We are extremely concerned that the university seemingly failed to engage with the Daily Dispatch to address the questions when they were contacted. Many journalists employed by that newspaper are former students of the university, and we have no reason to believe that a hidden agenda is at play,” president of the WSU Convocation Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said in a statement.

It was reported that graduates and current students have been studying courses that are not registered or accredited by the Council on Higher Education. According to the publication, an internal letter addressed to the university’s leadership, leaked to the Dispatch, asserts 2,080 students graduated from unaccredited programmes between 2019 and 2021. The publication also revealed that WSU’S spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo called the publication on Tuesday and said: “On behalf of the university, I am not going to respond to your questions. I believe you have got the story already. Speak to CHE and DHET.”

Ngcukaitobi called upon the university management to address the concerns directly, truthfully, immediately to avoid irredeemable damage to the university. “We shall also, as Convocation, independently, be engaging with the university management, the Department of Higher Education and the South African Qualifications Authority to obtain clarity on the actual status of the programmes before we advise on the correct approach to the matter,” he said. Ngcukaitobi further stated that they are confident about the academic standing, reputation and credibility of all of WSU’s qualifications.

