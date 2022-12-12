Vuma’s sanitary pad drive gives Tshwane girls carefree days and uninterrupted education

It is estimated that three out of 10 girls in South Africa miss school during their periods each month. Due to this, young women from under-served communities often skip school and miss out on educational opportunities. As part of its efforts to reverse these shocking statistics, Vuma, South Africa’s leading Fibre to the Home (FTTH) provider, has partnered with several schools in Tshwane to provide free sanitary pads to schoolgirls.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Girls can be subjected to stigma or miss school due to difficulty managing their menstrual hygiene. Access to menstrual health products is a human right and this partnership with Vuma is just one way in which we can ensure that girls go to school with self-confidence and dignity,” says Evelyn Mondlana, a social auxiliary worker at Nesi and the main reseller for Vuma in Tshwane. The drive began during Women’s Month and has seen Vuma deliver more than 1500 sanitary pads to several schools in the Tshwane area. “Part of our core values includes the idea that no one gets left behind on our journey towards a better, connected future for all South Africans. Whenever I speak to our teams on the ground, the thing they always say is that young girls in various communities need sanitary pads. So, for us, part of not leaving people behind means helping provide pads to as many young girls as we can,” said Taylor Kwong, CSI Manager at Vuma.