WATCH: Prince Harry is fan of Stellenbosch University’s choir

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has confessed he is a big fan of South Africa’s Stellenbosch University (SU) choir. The university’s Rector and Vice Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers and the SU choir were invited by Dr Haruhisa Handa, a renowned international philanthropist to take part in the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Japan this week.

The summit brought together sporting legends, including former All Black rugby player Dan Carter, polo player Nacho Figueras and Royal Australian Navy veteran and Invictus gold medallist, Steve James. They were in conversation as panellists alongside Prince Harry, who attended as the co‑founder and patron of Sentebale to discuss ways in which the power of sport can change lives and the impact of sports for philanthropy on the global stage. De Villiers, who was part of the panellists, said that the University shared some of its values with that of the Olympic and Paralympic family, including excellence, respect and equity.

Between the discussions, Prince Harry met the Stellenbosch University choir to share a group hug and a laugh after telling them he was a big fan of the group of students. That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan🙌✨🎉

🤗..it's the group hug at the end for us pic.twitter.com/8vcmrw16CP — Stellenbosch University (@StellenboschUni) August 9, 2023 Prince Harry encouraged them to “keep sharing the love”. SU choir conductor André van der Merwe said they were honoured to have received the invitation.

"It is interesting how choral singing speaks to an international audience like this. I believe it is the diversity of our choir that inspires people. The choir is a micro-cosmos of the South African community and they have a unique energy. It is wonderful that they are getting recognition on this level and that we get the opportunity to bring hope to people," Van der Merwe said. Van der Merwe thanked Prince Harry for sharing some time with them after which they engaged in a group hug upon Prince Harry's request.