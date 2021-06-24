WCED urges parents to confirm school placement by Friday

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged parents to confirm placement for their children by Friday as it will be moving over to the next stage of its admissions process. “Parents have been informed that they have until June 25 to confirm their final choice of school for 2022,” the WCED said.

According to the WCED, over 20 000 learners were accepted to more than one school for 2022. Therefore, over 20 000 places at schools will be made available to learners who were unsuccessful at a particular school. Some 50% of these are learners in Grade 8. The WCED said parents were given a month to choose the school in which their child would be attending next year. “Failing to do so by tomorrow evening will result in automatic placement in the first successful school based on their order of preference as submitted on the website.” the WCED said.

Available spaces will then be offered to those who were rejected or put on the waiting list. In May, the WCED said it had close to 150 000 registered users on its admissions website for 2022 applications. In February and March this year, the WCED admissions website recorded 408 672 applications by 149 633 registered users during its admissions process.

The process ended on March 31, and school governing bodies have since been applying their admission policies to determine placements for next year. – Parents can login here. – They can then go to “Track Application Status”, select name of learner and then under “Application Status”, it will inform the parent as to whether their application was a) Successful, b) Unsuccessful or c) Has been placed on the waiting list.