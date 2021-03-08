Wits offers first of its kind diploma in African Philanthropy

Students and professionals with a strong interest in philanthropy and fund-raising can now apply to study for a prestigious specialist qualification, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management in the field of African Philanthropy and Resource Mobilisation.

The course is the first academic qualification of its kind in Africa and is offered by the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (Capsi) at Wits Business School.

According to the university, its inception follows years of planning and collaboration by Inyathelo, the South African Institute for Advancement, to professionalise this sector with the support of the organisation’s funders and partners.

The course is said to provide students with an opportunity to develop critical thinking and leadership skills, as well as core competencies as managers in the philanthropy and non-profit sectors.

The diploma provides a comprehensive overview of the complex world of grant-making and grant seeking. It allows students to understand the thinking that shapes resource mobilisation and donor decision-making. It also suits those leaning more towards academia and research, as they can continue their studies to doctoral level at Capsi.