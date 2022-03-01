Young designers, this is how you can apply for the Durban Fashion Fair mentorship programme

Applications for the 2022 Durban Fashion Fair’s Mentorship Programme are now open and emerging fashion designers are invited to apply to be part of a skills development opportunity to assist them to break into the industry. eThekwini Muncipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the programme focuses on technical skills in fashion, business development and mentorship, market access as well as networking opportunities.

To apply, you need to submit the following: • Short bio of yourself/your fashion business, • Motivation – why you should be selected for this programme,

• Storyboard – showcasing a clothing range you’re currently working on or have produced in the past 12 months, • Proof of residence and qualifications. Applications must be submitted by no later than 3pm on Friday, March 25, to the 7th floor, Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban.

“The DFF Mentorship Programme is part of eThekwini Municipality’s overall Fashion Development Programme and is now in its 11th year of growing the local fashion industry,” Mayisela said. He said the City’s Fashion Development Programme had various components including fashion shows, skills development and access to market opportunities. The DFF Mentorship Programme aims to develop talent to be industry ready and to make a name for themselves in the fashion space.