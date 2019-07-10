Tiwa Savage. Picture: Instagram

Organisers of the 'DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival' said on Tuesday international artistes Raphael Saadiq, Corinne Bailey Rae and Tiwa Savage would headline this year's event. “As DStv, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with only the best in local and international entertainment at their fingertips. We look forward to once again bringing our customers world-class experiences with their favourite food, music and lifestyle shows," broadcast satellite service DStv's chief customer officer for marketing & sales Simon Camerer said.

This year's festival will take place during the heritage weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit on September 21-22.

"DStv is delighted to be part of such a colourful and indulgent festival that brings friends and families together under one beautiful African sky," Camerer said.

"As a driving force of the premium festival, we look forward to immersing our customers and festival goers in global acts like Corinne Bailey Rae, Raphael Saadiq and Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage."

On Saturday, September 21, festival-goers will celebrate 25-years of Kalawa Jazmee Records on the Delicious Main Stage. This record label has not only defined culture these last 25 years, but its music and artists have played an integral role in each of our South African lives.

Other performances on Saturday, September 21, include the Ralf Gum All-Stars featuring Monique Bingham, Mafikizolo, Kafele Bandele, Portia Monique, Ayanda Jiya, Bongi Mvuyana, Joseph Junior, and Nivalito.

African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa