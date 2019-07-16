Photo by Danny Moloshok

The 71st Primetime Emmy Award Nominations announced today saw South African comedian Trevor Noah among the nominees. His show, The Daily Show, which airs on Comedy Central in South Africa, earned a nomination for Best Variety Talk show.

The Emmy nominations were announced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood was hosted by two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (You Complete Me, Ho).

HBO is once again the most nominated network, taking back it's throne from Netflix. It earned 137 nominations this year.

Here are some of the nominees

DRAMA CATEGORIES





COMEDY CATEGORIES





LIMITED SERIES

REALITY CATEGORIES

TV MOVIE

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 22 live on Fox. So far, no host has been named for the ceremony.