A year after its release, Amanda Black’s debut album, Amazulu is still on rotation. The single, Amazulu, has also maintained its spot on the airwaves and music television channels.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she says. “I was definitely hoping for success but I got more than I had hoped for. Amazulu exceeded all my expectations. The way South Africa embraced me and my music has been a great blessing.”

It hasn’t been easy to deal with this success, and she’s still in the process of adjusting to it. “I always had a vision of where I would get with my music. I have worked very hard to get here, but when something big happens there is no way you can be unchanged. I’m definitely in the process of learning and growing.”

She’s been going from strength to strength and this year has treated her well. She won two Metro FM Awards, three South African Music Awards and was nominated at the BET’ awards. “These are highlights,” she says. “But one of the biggest highlights is #ANightWithAmandaBlack, my first concert, and it was sold out. It felt amazing winning those awards as a newcomer in the game and getting so much recognition. It motivates me to push harder and keep doing what I love.”

At her concert last weekend at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre, she felt the nerves, she admits, but the love and support was overwhelming.

She was recently featured on the cover of Elle magazine which was, “one of the highlights this year, oh my word, what an honour”.

She also featured at Coke Studios where she performed with Ghanaian musician, Joey B. “Coke Studio Africa was a great experience and an amazing opportunity to connect with other artists from other countries on the continent.

I believe it’s a great initiative to bring Africa together through music.”

Amanda Black. Picture: Supplied

After her debut album, the expectation is usually on artists to follow up with something of similar quality, if not better.

She’s aware of this and will be taking her time to try ensure she can live up to expectations on her next album.

“There is a bit of pressure, but I’m making sure that I don’t rush the process. I don’t want to give a date just yet, I’m giving Amazulu some time to shine.”

Black has a bold and African sense of fashion.

“I love being African, Xhosa and I love expressing it in the way I dress. And it’s fused with my alternative side, which I call AFRO Rock Star.”

