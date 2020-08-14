Announcing the top TikTok creators in the 'SwagUP' and 'SportsUP' categories
TikTok’s first-ever in-app talent competition, #SpiritsUP, is nearing its end but before we wrap up this exciting contest and announce the winners, we want to share with you the leading creators who are keeping us entertained in the #SwagUP and #SportsUP categories.
Launched in collaboration with IOL, the “SpiritsUP” battle was started to encourage local creators to keep their spirits alive in these unconventional times by inspiring one another to express their most creative selves.
Last week we revealed the top creators in the #DanceUP and #HumourUP categories and this week, we’re focusing on our fashionistas and sports stars.
Update yourself with what’s already taken place in the competition by reading the past articles on IOL, or you can just jump onto TikTok and view all the awesome content from there.
Let’s get to it. Here are the top contenders for #SwagUP and #SportsUP in the Popular Creator and Rising Creator categories.
The top #SwagUP videos included slow-motion runway walks and outfit changes using the transitions feature. The top #SportsUP videos included boxing skills and hardcore ab workouts.
#SwagUP
Top 3 Popular creators
Witney8
@witney8
We had to hop onto this one ❤️##swagup ##southafrica @__gert___♬ How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Mpho_Pink
@mpho_pink
##SwagUp I know I’m a Queen 👑 🙄![CDATA[]]>🤣Lolst but how are y’all doing .. SpiritUpBattle♬ #HotSeat - billies.baby
Devonbroughton
@devonbroughton
Festival Fashion Outfit Ideas ##SwagUp ##tiktokfashion ##mensfashion ##fashion ##boys♬ Heart Of Glass - Blondie
Top 3 rising creators
Leratolegae
@leratolegae
Reposting my ##viral video 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🥰♥️ ##eyebrowhack ##eyebrows ##makeup ##swagup ##fyp Check profile for pencil info❣️♬ Tadow - Masego & FKJ
Morganraymakeup
@morganraymakeup
I know this video will blow up cz all the BARBZ got my back 💖 ##barbz ##swagup ##spiritsup ##battleup♬ TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj) - 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj
Camryn_pearson
@camryn_pearson
Tried a new slowmo 🥺##fyp ##lgbtq ##slowmo ##swagup ##spiritup ##chinesestreetfashion♬ Freak (feat. REI AMI) - Sub Urban
#SportsUP
Top 3 Popular creators
jeanmyburgh
@jeanmyburgh
What should I do next 🤯![CDATA[]]>😂##comedy ##SportsUP♬ The Boat Beat - Ricky Desktop
alex_jay_
@alex_jay_
Reply to @thbk.pxin What is “playing with bananas”? 😂![CDATA[]]>😂 ##SportsUp ##tiktoksouthafrica♬ original sound - alex_jay_
Luckyfadzi
@luckyfadzi
Abs Hiit Home workout - the movement ensures you lose fat than you normally would with basic crunches 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 ##sportsup ##fitness ##abs ##absworkout♬ I’m Coming Home (Running Workout + 150 BPM) - 2011 Ultimate Workout Hits
Top 3 rising creators
Noeldeyzel_bodybuilder
@noeldeyzel_bodybuilder
Respect to anyone starting out🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 ##sportsup ##gym ##fitness ##bodybuilding ##weightloss♬ Originalton - mrs.anonym2001
inhuman.athletes
@inhuman.athletes
COMMENT with your flag! LET'S GO SA🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ##representyourstate ##sportsUP ##fitness ##GreekFreakOut ##inhumanathletes ##duet♬ Paper Planes - M.I.A.
Chellanfit
@chellanfit
My best exercise for growing your...at home‼️ watch till the end 😉 ##homegym ##fitness ##foryoupage ##fyp ##SportsUP♬ All TikTok Mashup - imjakelawson