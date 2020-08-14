Announcing the top TikTok creators in the 'SwagUP' and 'SportsUP' categories

TikTok’s first-ever in-app talent competition, #SpiritsUP, is nearing its end but before we wrap up this exciting contest and announce the winners, we want to share with you the leading creators who are keeping us entertained in the #SwagUP and #SportsUP categories.

Launched in collaboration with IOL, the “SpiritsUP” battle was started to encourage local creators to keep their spirits alive in these unconventional times by inspiring one another to express their most creative selves.

Last week we revealed the top creators in the #DanceUP and #HumourUP categories and this week, we’re focusing on our fashionistas and sports stars.

Update yourself with what’s already taken place in the competition by reading the past articles on IOL, or you can just jump onto TikTok and view all the awesome content from there.

Let’s get to it. Here are the top contenders for #SwagUP and #SportsUP in the Popular Creator and Rising Creator categories.