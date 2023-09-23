Beauty and the botox: Tyra, 49, open to some nip & tuck

Tyra Banks is keeping all natural ahead of her upcoming 50th birthday, but she’s open to getting a little bit of a nip and tuck as she gets older. “I look in the mirror and I don’t feel 50,” the US supermodel told People magazine on Tuesday. “I think 50 is the new 30s.”

She continued by saying that she’s “not had age plastic surgery stuff,” although the 49-year-old former catwalk star is tight-lipped on if she’s referring to a facelift or other procedures. It appears the ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel hottie has gone under the knife in the past; Banks previously told People in 2018 that she got a nose job in the early days of her modelling career. The former Dancing with the Stars presenter – who left the show ahead of the 2023 season – said she’s “not against it” when it comes to enhancing her appearance as she ages.

“I just haven’t had it yet,” she shared. “Maybe I’ll need a little something, something. But I’m not insecure about it.” The America’s Next Top Model host seems to be embracing her aging, and although she doesn’t turn 50 until December 4, she’s getting a jump-start on her new age. “I keep saying I’m 50, even though I’m not, as an excuse,” she told People. “When people ask me I say, ‘I ain’t doing that – I’m 50.’ Or, ‘I’m just going to tell you what I think, because I’m 50.'”