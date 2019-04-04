Over the last decade in the music industry, Alicia Keys has learned to be more herself. From adding a hip hop flavour to her r&b or her signature cornrows or even to that time she announced that she would no longer wear make-up.

The tea was she was actually using wildly expensive skin regimens but you were meant to believe she’s just as bare-faced as you are but her skin is always looking great. We digress. Recently, the Grammy award-winning singer who hosted the Grammys this year announced that she would be publishing her memoir, More Myself, this year. And she would be doing it with help from Oprah.