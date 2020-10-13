Basetsana Kumalo’s memoir second best selling book in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media mogul and author Basetsana Kumalo celebrated another milestone. Her memoir, “Bassie: My Journey of Hope”, is the second best selling book after Michelle’s Obama’s “Becoming.” In celebration of the memoir’s first anniversary, Kumalo took to Instagram this past Friday, to thank Mzansi for showing her love and support for her book. She announced that the book is selling like hotcakes, also revealing that her memoir is the second best selling book in South Africa. She said: “Here’s a story I wanted to share with you when your publisher who published Michelle Obama’s book sends you an email and says the book is doing great.

“I just started crying, and really crying tears of gratitude because all I did was just write my story, write my truth.”

The former beauty queen also expressed her gratitude to all her supporters, who have bought the book, and hoped that it not only inspires but brings hope to many who may feel discouraged during these challenging times.

“Thank you to every one of you who read the book, who given your reviews and those who’ve taken their time and money to go out there and support Basetsana Kumao. I don’t take that for granted, may you be blessed a hundred folds,” she adds.

This past weekend was full of festivities as Kumalo’s friends surprised her with a party in honour of her successful book.

Kumalo shared the priceless moments when she unsuspectingly arrived at the venue where all her friends surprised her with a party.

She shared on Instagram: “They got me, good and proper.

“Wow, I’m completely blown away. I’m not good with surprises but today they nailed it. Thank you @real_patience for hosting, @savitambuli for selling me some story and for coordinating the guest list, @drgule_ all the way in Cape Town for making magic!!!”