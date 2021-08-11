Batman's sidekick Tim Drake aka Robin comes out as bisexual

Batman's sidekick Robin - whose real name is Tim Drake - has come out as bisexual in the newly-released installment of “Batman: Urban Legends”. The sexual orientation of the fictional crimefighter Robin - whose real name is Tim Drake - has been revealed in the newly-released installment of “Batman: Urban Legends,” when he agrees to go on a date with a male character called Bernard Dowd.

The new comic sees Robin and Bernard fighting alongside each other before Robin visits him at his apartment. Robin psyches himself up outside, saying: "It's OK, Tim. You got this." When Bernard answers the door, he says: "I'm really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I - I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out."

Bernard responds, telling Robin: "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?" And the comic ends with Robin saying: "Yeah, yeah, I think I want that." I know most of y’all don’t follow comics but Tim Drake (aka Robin in Batman) just came out as bi and no i’m not crying, I promise pic.twitter.com/ef43sjsBDO — Frederick (@notquitezennor) August 10, 2021 Robin has previously dated female characters - including his relationship with Stephanie Brown - and writer Meghan Fitzman revealed she believes he is "still figuring himself out".