Dark crime thriller on GBV

Review: Beryl Eichenberger The “Eye of the Beholder“ is Orford’s first crime thriller since 2013 and with it she retains her title of Queen of South African Crime Fiction. Probably best known for her Clare Hart series, this new standalone crime thriller introduces us to three female protagonists in a powerful, evocative story that could be termed as a revenge thriller.

At its heart is gender-based violence and justice – which is the big elephant in the room. It’s about women in dark places…chilling and somewhat complex, curling like a snake around your heart! Orford has a major interest in trauma and feminism and as a journalist and activist has written and researched this subject thoroughly. It is these complex subjects that she explores in the relationships and connections between the three women in the story, and the man who disappears. A psychological drama starts unfolding from the very first page. Cora is the controversial artist and mother, whose scandalous exhibition is the catalyst for the chain of events that leads to the startling climax.

As she escapes the remote cabin in the snow-drenched plains in Canada, her daughter Freya, also an artist living in London, knows her mother has secrets and is afraid of what may be behind them. Angel, working with a wolf rescue project in Canada, will only bury the past when she has put her abusers into the ground. The subject of abuse and how women are objectified are the central themes. There are many spoilers but these three women are all recognisable. Their methods of dealing with their abusers are perhaps unconventional but perhaps justified when one reads of the depths that men will go to sate their depravities, the control they wield over their victims and the lack of justice when brought to trial (if ever).

The story flows like an urgent river, and brings us into the heart of the world that only recently has been rocked by the #Metoo campaign. Interestingly enough, when Orford was interviewed recently, she said the novel was only picked up after that campaign gained momentum. This is a powerful book which has prompted Damian Barr to say: “Orford truly understands the transformative power of violence for those who survive it and those who visit it upon others. It gives her writing visceral power.”