PLAN B: How South Africans can invest in UK property remotely

Plan B: How South Africans can invest in the UK property market is a practical, step-by-step guide. It is full of useful advice on how to get started, from leveraging bank finance to finding investment grade properties from distance.

It gives practical advice on working with and finding contractors and project managers, as well as case studies of people that have invested with the guidance of WealthTrek. Plan B offers insight into how the UK property market works – specifically on how to grow your investment portfolio through refinancing and building your cashflow from day one through interest-only funding. Before you take the leap into UK property investing, find out more from a team with years of experience. Watch the video below to find out more:

About the author: Sean Thomson started his property investment career in June 2004. Inspired by the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, he decided to build a property portfolio. His initial strategy was to buy low-value Buy-To-Let (B2L) cashflow-positive property in the north of England. He went on to ‘flip houses’ in social housing areas like London, Liverpool and South Wales, and is now focused on commercial-to-residential conversations and land development.

Sean has trained and mentored more than 7 000 people around the world, specifically on UK property strategies, and has had speaking engagements in the UK, Australia, Europe and South Africa, alongside the likes of Robert Kiyosaki, Legacy, Robbie Fowler and Martin Roberts. He set up WealthTrek with business partner Peter Marthinusen to help people invest in the UK property market from a distance. He lives in Plettenberg Bay. The book can be purchased on Loot.