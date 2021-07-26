Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan penning book about leadership

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly set to pen a book about "leadership" as part of their four book deal with Penguin Random House. It was recently revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a four book deal with Penguin Random House and it is now believed that as part of the four books - with one being Harry's own memoir - the couple will release a book about "leadership and philanthropy" together, whilst Meghan is also planning to write a memoir of her own, following in her husband's footsteps.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "With such a steady drumbeat of all the Harry announcements, you have to imagine that the Meghan dial is going to be dialled up. "One can only think that she would absolutely write a memoir — she has been outspoken to those who know her about her political aspirations in the future."

The flame-haired royal has been writing the book alongside ghost-writer J.R. Moehringer, but the memoir does not yet have a name. A blurb from the publisher stated: "In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." The description went on to say Harry’s book will cover his "lifetime in the public eye”, as well as "the joy he has found in being a husband and father".

Harry, 36, said his memoir will be a “first-hand account” of his life so far and will see the prince touch on the “mistakes” he has made and the “lessons” he has learned. In a statement, he added: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. “I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.