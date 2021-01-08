Somizi’s cookbook ‘Dinner at Somizi’s: I’m not chef’ hits number one spot in SA

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is celebrating another milestone as his new cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s: I’m not a chef becomes the highest-selling cookbook in the country. The book immediately proved to be a hit with South Africans when it was released in November, selling like hotcakes, it’s no wonder it’s occupying the number one spot in South Africa, beating British celebrity chef Oliver’s 7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week. According to an audited report by CNA, Dinner at Somizi’s: I Am Not a Chef is the best-selling book in the food and drinks category between November 29 and January 2. Taking to social media on Friday, Mhlongo-Motaung shared the exciting news, reflecting on his culinary journey which started as a hobby, which he shared with his fans on social media. He also took the moment to appreciate local celebrity chefs and food authors that inspired him.

“When the book was released I said I want to break records......and I asked u to help me do that.....coz I was told cookbooks don't really do well in SA....and I was like that’s not true.....I can name a few authors that have done well.....the pace might not be as fast but they did [email protected] @thelazymakoti @zola_nene @lornamaseko @cookingwithzanele @jsomethingmusic just to name a few.....these guys became my inspiration.”

He added, hailing his idol Oliver: “And before I even worked on the book I looked up to my all-time role model @jamieoliver ...how he's always been criticised for not being a pro chef or a good cook and he followed his heart and conquered the world.....here I am...Number 1.”

The Metro FM presenter also expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters.

He said: “Thanks to all of u who continue to make my dreams come true...and to everyone who has bought the book......and to all that are still gonna buy the book......I'm so proud of myself for believing in myself and released my first of many self-published books.”

Family, fans and industry peers including Mhlongo-Motaung’s hubby Mohale Motuang-Mhlongo, celebrity chefs Lorna Maseko and Lazy Makoti, congratulated the star.

Below is some of the reaction on social media.

“So proud of you!!! Congratulations Somz....... ❤️❤️❤️ And you’re just getting started!!! What an exciting journey ahead!!!,” television host and celebrity chef Maseko said.

“Love this! Congrats Somizi, ” wrote chef Nene.

“Congratulations Somizi ❤️ this is truly amazing! 🚀 #Worthy,” commented author Mogau Seshoene of The Lazy Makoti.

“Champions League 🥂🏆” added media personality Dineo Ranaka.

“CongratuF*ckin’lations sbotho,” said singer Vusi Nova.

Taking to Twitter, actor Motaung-Mhlongo congratulated his hubby, who’s been topping the trend list since the news broke.

“Super proud of you babe,” tweeted Motaung-Mhlongo.