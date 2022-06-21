Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C collaboration in the pipeline

It's been six years since Cassper Nyovest jumped on then newcomer Nasty C's remix for the hit single “Juice Back” alongside Nigerian star Davido. That was a huge co-sign for Nasty C at the time and solidified his place as one of the hottest new artists in the country. They then went on to collaborate with Anatii a short while later on the single “Jump”.

In the years since, Nasty C has grown into one of the top rappers on the continent and Cassper has continued to build his massive brand through not just music but major business moves. Now, the two seem set to finally release new music together after Cassper tweeted that they had a song on the way. New Nasty x Cassper Nyovest onda way. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2022 The song might be part of Nasty C's upcoming project, which he teased during his recent countrywide Ivyson Army Tour. The “Hell Naw” hitmaker previously said Cassper would be featured on the project.

It'll be interesting to hear what sound the two opt for, given that Cassper's recent releases have largely been amapiano and he's been somewhat hesitant to put out rap records lately. Nasty C on the other hand had put it out that he wouldn’t be taking any offers to feature on an amapiano track. Nasty C says artists who are featured on the "Ivyson Army Mixtape" are Emtee, Blxckie, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai , Stilo Magolide , Sammie & more 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f2ifYpX77R — SA HIP HOP PARADISE (@Plug_Paradise) June 12, 2022 In the midst of all of this, Cassper has been ramping up promotion of his Root of Fame 990 sneakers. Yesterday, he previewed a new sneaker colourway during a show at KONKA Soweto.

