5 biggest celebrity scandals that rocked 2020

2020, like every other year, was a year filled with controversy, from the royals leaving Buckingham Palace to Christ Evans d**k pic slip. These scandals became the topic of discussion among people who were cooped up in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Let's take a look at our favourite scandals that rocked 2020: Katlego Maboe and Nikita Murray caught in cheating scandal Shock waves was sent throughout the country after a video of Katlego Maboe’s wife accusing him of adultery went viral on social media.

In the video his now ex-partner, Monique Muller blamed Maboe for giving her an STD, while Maboe admitted to having an affair with Nikita Murray, a former Outsurance employee.

Muller also went public with accusations that he had physically abused her during their relationship and has a restraining order against him.

Maboe was dropped by the “Expresso Morning Show” and “Outsurance” in the wake of the scandal.

AKA insulted Cassper Nyovest’s parents on Twitter

AKA and Cassper have always had beef, however in March, AKA added fuel to the inferno by swearing Cassper’s parents on social media over a boxing match that the two were meant to fight in, which has now been set for 2021.

In the tweet AKA said: “F**k his mother and his father. Cassper Nyovest ... sign the papers,”.

Cassper later responded: “Someone swears at my parents and it's 'AKA and Cassper are boring'.

“I'm not innocent at all in this thing but I have never disrespected anybody's parents or family so miss me with that because I just wasn't raised like that.”

The rapper added that “there's a line that you don't cross! Even with enemies!”

AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Prince Harry and Megan Markle stepped down from royal duties

In March, the royal couple officially stepped down from their royal duties, losing their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They also announced that they will be moving to the US to lead a life away from royalty.

Their departure had everyone glued to social media to find out their every move.

Queen Elizabeth II showed the couple complete support through a statement that was issued later.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle. Picture: Instagram

Chris Evans d**k pic slip

“Captain America” star Chris Evans, who as been affectionately nicknamed Christopher Jamal Evans by TikTokers, became the talk of social media after he accidentally posted and delete an explicit picture.

Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview.

Evans quickly realised his mistake and deleted the Instagram story but not before netizens noticed it.

Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash over toxic work environment

Ellen DeGeneres found herself in hot water earlier this year, after a group of employees said that they faced racism, fear and intimidation while working on her popular daytime talk show, "Ellen DeGeneres Show".

The comedian who held a reputation for helping and making people laugh, became a subject of troll and criticism after a few of her staff members alleged that they were being mistreated in terms of pay and working hours.

DeGeneres has since apologized to her employees during her show's season premiere in September addressed the scandal with viewers.