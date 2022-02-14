5 celebrity couples serving serious goals in the month of love

How many times have you looked at a celebrity couple and marvelled at how they made a perfect match? How they were the yin to their partner’s yang.

When it comes to couple goals, they are proof that you can truly have it all - if you are committed and put in the work That’s not to say that those storm clouds don’t gather every now and again, especially under the watchful glare of the paparazzi as well as social media fans and trolls alike. With a work schedule that’s not often conducive to spending quality time together, it can strain the most solid of unions.

And yet, somehow, these couples are still as loved up as they were on the day they exchanged their nuptials. Below are our favourite showbiz couples who prove love does indeed live here: Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) Mzansi’s power couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, on December 9. The former Miss South Africa turned-business entrepreneur took to social media to celebrate their milestone moment. She posted: “Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories. But then that’s exactly what you have given me and given us.

“Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love for me and our children. You have made it so easy to love you all these years. “Happy Anniversary to us Sthandwa sam’. May the hand of God always be upon you, protect you, grant you long life, good health, and pure joy! I love you Mntungwa, we love you Pops (as your kids call you).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) The couple, who have three kids, met in 1990 when Basetsana took the title of Miss Soweto. Several years later, they started dating and eventually walked down the aisle.

The love and respect between the two, scandals notwithstanding, deserves to be saluted as they proved their strength through “thick and thin”. Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram Joined by love, prayer and music, this couple may not have many years under their belt. But there’s something so darn sexy about the way they get gushy over each other.

I remember watching a video not too long ago, where Lamiez counted her blessings to be married to her crush. Cupid struck when the two met at an event in Nelspruit in August 2018. She said it was love at first sight.

He admitted that it was a case of “guy meets girl, guy falls in love and is super smitten. She was the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen”. Gosh, these two are something else. The DJ and the rapper tied the knot in November 2019 and Lamiez has taken to instant motherhood by helping raise his daughter Nia from his past relationship with Asanda Maku.

Elton John and David Furnish British recording artist Elton John and husband and film-maker David Furnish. Picture: Reuters/Gus Ruelas They’ve been together for 29 years. After dating in 1993, Elton proposed to David, who is fifteen years his junior, at a dinner party with friends and family. On December 21, 2005, they entered into a civil partnership as same-sex marriages weren’t legal.

Through the same surrogate, they welcomed their first-born son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John on Christmas Day in 2010 and their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, on January 11, 2013. In March 2014, they were able to officially tie the knot in a ceremony in Windsor, Berkshire. Amal and George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File Following his divorce from actress Talia Balsam in 1993, he was known as Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor. Although he was romantically linked to several big-name stars, he didn’t fall hopelessly in love until he crossed paths with British-Lebanese human rights lawyer, Amal Alamuddin. Their shared interest aside, he was head over heels in love with his striking beauty with brains.

Not long after their meeting, he put a ring on it on April 28, 2014, and they officially tied the knot several months later on September 27. On June 6, 2017, the couple welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander. Sometimes, you simply have to wait “for the one” and George has no regrets.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: CHARLES SYKES/AP When Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra became Hollywood’s fascination after bagging “Quantico” and “Baywatch”, all eyes were on her. The former Miss World was turning heads in her new playground and her celebrity clout soared as she proved a tour de force in Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend and what started out as a flirtatious friendship via text quickly evolved into something deeper after they finally met at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2017. Prior to making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala several months later, Nick had already met her mother. Their whirlwind modern-day romance saw the couple get engaged in 2018 and they married, several months later, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India, on December 1.