A look at Leon Schuster’s five best movies

By Cebolethu Shinga Filmmaker, actor and comedian, Leon Schuster has been entertaining audiences for decades with his humour and memorable characters.

The 72-year-old is currently in hospital and is said not to be in a good place, following the actor's horrific injury that put him in hospital and saw him have back-to-back surgeries. IOL takes a look at the most memorable movies the iconic filmmaker has put out. 1. Mr Bones

The first of three Mr Bones movies released came out in 2001. This film introduced audiences to the iconic character of Mr Bones. This movie follows a white African witch doctor sent by a tribal king to look for his son. The medicine man returns with an American golfer and a group of goons who want to keep him in the golf tournament. 2. Oh Schucks…I’m Gatvol Released in 2004, this film finds Schuster playing an incompetent security guard who becomes involved in a diamond heist.

3. Mama Jack This comedy movie, released in 2005, features Schuster in the role of a man who disguises himself as a woman to avoid being captured by police. However, complications arise when he falls in love with his pretty boss. 4. Mr Bones 2: Back from the past

This film was released in 2008. It follows the continuing adventure of the beloved character Mr. Bones. In this movie, Mr. Bones travels into the future to find a cure for the cursed King Hukule. 5. Mad Buddies This film was released in 2013 with Leon Schuster alongside Kenneth Nkosi. The story revolves around two sworn enemies who are forced to set out on a foot trip with each other, only to discover that they were duped into being a part of a reality TV show.