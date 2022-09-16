Aldis Hodge was amazed that 007 icon Pierce Brosnan still enjoys making movies

Aldis Hodge was “amazed” that Pierce Brosnan still gets "excited" about making movies. The 35-year-old actor stars as Hawkman alongside the “James Bond” legend – who plays Doctor Fate – in the upcoming DC Comics movie “Black Adam” – and recalled a conversation they had together when they were shooting where he became amazed that Pierce still gets “excited” about being on set.

He said: “He really is just, I mean, salt of the earth, really the best, best. “And the thing is, he was excited about this too, equally excited. “The thing I remember most candidly, is a conversation we had when we got on the ship.

“You all saw a ship in the trailer, it's there. “But we got on the ship. And you know, he’s just looking at it every day. I’m looking at this brother. “And he's just, ‘Oh, look at this cool. This is cool’.

“And I’m like, bro, you are 007. “I was talking to him about how to maintain the joy because I’m like, you’ve been through so much, and you're still excited? “Like, how do you do that?”

The “What Men Want” star went on to explain that Brosnan is the kind of actor he looks up to and described the “Mamma Mia!” actor as a “gracious kind of brother.” He told Collider: “Because I want to be able to maintain that and not get jaded through the process. “So we had a great conversation about wonderment, being able to keep your joy, and maintaining just your sense.