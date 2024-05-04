Bruce Willis in ‘good spirits’ amid battle with dementia

Bruce Willis is "doing OK" amid his battle with dementia. The 69-year-old actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but his eldest daughter Rumer Willis has revealed that Bruce is in good spirits. The 35-year-old actress told Fox News Digital: "He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking."

Rumer also explained why her family wanted to be so transparent about his health issues. She explained: "I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing. “And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope - whatever comes forward as a family - that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything."

Bruce's family revealed news of his dementia diagnosis in early 2023. They said in a statement at the time: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update. "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).