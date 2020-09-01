Cristiano Ronaldo spreads the love with Master KG’s Jerusalema during family event

Johannesburg - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday night took to Instagram to spread the message of love, and he used Master KG’s global hit, Jerusalema, much to the joy of Mzansi Twitter. Jerusalema immediately started trending, along with Cristiano and Master KG. A few days ago, Master KG celebrated reaching 100 million views on YouTube with what appeared to be the purchase of a brand new blue BMW 3 Series. The song has become a global hit with many around the world joining in the ‘Jerusalema Challenge’ - which sees people dancing to the song in large groups. The Juventus star shared the whole song on his Instagram account, beamed to over 237 million of his followers. Cristiano Ronaldo is also the most followed person on the social network site.

Only Instagram’s own Instagram account has more followers than the Portuguese captain.

“Life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness,” he wrote, tagging his lover, Georgina Rodriguez.

As 10.30pm, more than 3 million people had viewed the video post, which sees the CR7 star hosting an intimate lunch with family and friends, with the song playing in the background.

On top of the 3 million views, 1 million people had already liked the video post, including people like Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard, rapper Kid X, rapper Cassper Nyovest, amongst many.

On Twitter, South Africans were jubilated for Master KG.

Cristiano Ronaldo posting Jerusalema on his IGTv is HUGE. That’s the most followed man across all of social media, it can only mean NUMBERS for Master KG. At this point the boy is not walking on water anymore, the sea has parted & everything else is falling in place for him. 👏🏾🇿🇦 — BIG SEXY 🇧🇪 (@GivVi_G) September 1, 2020

Master KG's song wasn't played in most major SA radio stations, but after Europe showed him love, they started pretending like they put him on first. That's the reality of the South African entertainment industry for you😂😂 — SKINDEEP (@SkindeepJD) September 1, 2020

What God is doing for Master KG and Nomcebo with Jerusalema is beyond what anyone could've imagined! When God is on your side, it truly doesnt matter who is against you. — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) September 1, 2020

Master KG going around South Africa to tell us CR7 posted Jerusalema on his insta wall pic.twitter.com/caFjS8PSBj — Malema cleo (@latimalema) September 1, 2020

Open international flights already so that Master KG can be booked internationally already!!! CUMMON — LAGO (@MERCYLEWISSS) September 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a 4:09 minutes video of his family gathering with Jerusalema playing on the background. Master KG have won 2020. #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/XXKa4V4bJd — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 1, 2020

Someone said Master KG’ Jerusalema is a tarven song and it’s boring. Oksalayo ke Cristiano loves the tarven song and wena wa painelwa😂😂 — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) September 1, 2020

Soo funny how y'all celebrating Master KG like he is from South Africa 😂 😂😂 He is from Limpopo guys and since you guys didn't recognise Limpopo as part of South Africa, we Limpopian re sharp ka lena we have Cristiano Ronaldo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ykPOfnRFK — Muvenda are na Sauce 😋😎 (@lesh_howard) September 1, 2020

Master KG had to get 100M views from outside the country. And South African Celebrities still don't see the need to use their fame to support the #DataMustFall movement.



If data is cheap then their music videos will get more views. It's quick math!



People only watch once! — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦🇮🇹 (@SciTheComedist) September 1, 2020

People from Limpopo are humble yaz,If Master KG was from EC the other tribe would be telling us about how much they've carried us on their...... ai futhi cut cut pic.twitter.com/lwvTRT9GAk — Nhla♚ (@iam_nomybhengu) September 1, 2020

