Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday night took to Instagram to spread the message of love, and he used Master KG’s global hit, Jerusalema, much to the joy of Mzansi Twitter. Picture: Instagram/Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads the love with Master KG’s Jerusalema during family event

Johannesburg - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday night took to Instagram to spread the message of love, and he used Master KG’s global hit, Jerusalema, much to the joy of Mzansi Twitter.

Jerusalema immediately started trending, along with Cristiano and Master KG.

A few days ago, Master KG celebrated reaching 100 million views on YouTube with what appeared to be the purchase of a brand new blue BMW 3 Series.

The song has become a global hit with many around the world joining in the ‘Jerusalema Challenge’ - which sees people dancing to the song in large groups.

The Juventus star shared the whole song on his Instagram account, beamed to over 237 million of his followers. Cristiano Ronaldo is also the most followed person on the social network site.

Only Instagram’s own Instagram account has more followers than the Portuguese captain.

“Life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness,” he wrote, tagging his lover, Georgina Rodriguez.

As 10.30pm, more than 3 million people had viewed the video post, which sees the CR7 star hosting an intimate lunch with family and friends, with the song playing in the background.

On top of the 3 million views, 1 million people had already liked the video post, including people like Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard, rapper Kid X, rapper Cassper Nyovest, amongst many.

On Twitter, South Africans were jubilated for Master KG.

