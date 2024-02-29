Drake shares KZN war cry

Drake, renowned American rapper and actor, recently shared KwaZulu-Natal’s Northwood School’s war cry on his Instagram story. Speaking to IOL, Gina Klingbeil, the schools social media manager said that it began when “I posted a clip on Instagram of the school’s unique rendition of Drake’s ‘Nonstop’, the boys began tagging Drake on the video.

“Nobody actually thought that Drake would see the video let alone share it on his official Instagram story! It was insane!,” Klingbeil said. #bluearmy #northwoodwarcry #stick ♬ original sound - Northwood School @northwoodschool A little warm-up at warcry practice today. 😉![CDATA[]]>🔵⚪️ #northwoodprefects Impressed by the creativity and energy of the Northwood boys, Drake took to Instagram, sharing the video with his staggering 145 million followers. The clip quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of ESPN and audiences worldwide. The school earned praise for its innovative blend of local tradition and global pop culture.

The video is currently sitting on 15.4 million views and 1.2 million likes on Tiktok and just under 400,000 likes on Instagram. “What most don't realise is that the videos were simply captured on regular Thursday mornings as part of war cry practice - unedited and unstaged, a wonderfully authentic reflection of who we are,” Klingbeil said. School war cries are spirited chants or cheers that students and supporters use to rally behind their school teams during sports events. These energetic chants boost team morale and create an electric atmosphere.