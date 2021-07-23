'13 Reasons Why' star Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

Tommy Dorfman has come out as transgender and has been "living as a woman" for the last year. The “13 Reasons Why” star - who is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on the show - has been "living as a woman" for the last year and sees her announcement as being a "reintroduction" of her as she really is.

Tommy told TIME magazine: “For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman. “It’s funny to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere. "I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out.

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman) The 29-year-old star opted not to change her name because she is "very connected" to her moniker.

She said: "I'm named after my mom's brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying. "This is an evolution of Tommy. I'm becoming more Tommy... I am actually myself." The 'Love in the Time of Corona' star confirmed her marriage to Peter Zurkuhlen has ended as she is now seeking a different "romantic partnership.

She said: “Personally, it’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14. "As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different. I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. “I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying.”