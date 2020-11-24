21 Savage in mourning after brother stabbed to death in London

21 Savage is mourning the death of his brother, Terrell Davis, who was allegedly fatally stabbed in London over the weekend. The Grammy-winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to his "baby bro". He captioned a throwback snap of the pair as kids and another of his sibling as an adult: "can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBig4L (@21savage) According to the Daily Mail, Terrell - who was also known by his rap name TM1way - was killed at Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton on Sunday night. A family source told the tabloid: “He had been taking some shopping to his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend, who suddenly lunged forward and stabbed him.”

The brothers share the same father, Kevin Emmons, and although Savage - whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - emigrated to the US as a child, they remained close.

Last year, the “Runnin” hitmaker faced his "worst nightmare" when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) , who accused the British national of staying in the United States unlawfully.

Speaking about his detainment, he said: "It's like my worst nightmare. That's why it's always been trying to get corrected.

“Even if you got money, it ain't easy. It ain't no favouritism, and I respect it, I honestly respect it.

“It would be kind of messed up if they treated rich immigrants better than poor immigrants, I think."

Asked if it was a draining experience, he admitted: "It really wasn't jail, it was the possibility of me not being able to live in this country no more that I've been living in my whole life.

“All that just going through your head, like, 'Damn, I love my house, I ain't gonna be able to go in my house no more?

“I ain't gonna be able to go to my favourite restaurant that I been going to for 20 years straight?'

“That's the most important thing. If you tell me, 'I'll give you 20 million to go stay somewhere you ain't never stayed,' I'd rather be broke.

“I'll sit in jail to fight to live where I've been living my whole life."