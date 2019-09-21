R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Picture: AP

In a world where fans make a celebrity, they also have the power to break them. Now, more than ever, fans worldwide aren't hesitant in calling out problematic celebrities for the trash they say and do, making them reflect rather than retract.

In many instances unlucky celebrities have been cancelled - fans stop caring and supporting them - and for good reason too.

Here are three celebrities that have been cancelled by fans across the globe.

R Kelly

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Chicago. Picture: AP

R&B singer R. Kelly was cancelled after he was caught on videotape engaging in questionable behaviour with an underage girls.

Others have also come forward with claims that the R&B crooner has been grooming them.

Kelly is currently in custody as the court proceeding continue, and has been charged with multiple sex charges. Kelly's biggest fans became his biggest enemies.

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein arrives in court in New York. Picture: AP

This Hollywood producer had sexual abuse allegations pinned on him in October 2017.

Dozens of women accused the producer of sexual assault and sexual abuse over a period of at least 30 years. Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, now he is laughed at and frowned upon.

Although not in jail, his case continues in January 2020 and if found guilty, could spend up to 5 to 25 years in prison.

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks claims a passenger on Scandinavian Airlines racially profiled her and she was assaulted by a crew member on a flight from Sweden to Los Angeles. Picture: Bang Showbiz

The rapper is known to be the problem child of the rap community. Last year Banks managed to get RuPaul's song "Call Me Mother" pulled from Spotify. Banks said he allegedly ripped off one of her songs.

Later, she tweeted that she would not allow RuPaul to "step on my little black girl toes". This sent the queer community up in arms getting her cancelled.

In 2016 Banks was dropped from headlining a music festival after posting racist tweets aimed towards former One Direction member, Zayn Malik calling him a "sand n*gga".