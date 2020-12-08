5 celebrities who were committed to entertaining us during lockdown

2020 turned out to be the year that no one saw coming, but in between the sky high infection rates, growing deaths tolls and tears shed, were a few celebrities who kept us smiling through the pain. Their determination to cheer up fans through social media in a time of devastation did not go unnoticed. Let's take a look: Jason Derulo Derulo’s TikTok account is one of the best on the app. With 41.1 million followers to please, Derulo and his crew make sure they always have enough content to share. During lockdown his song challenges “Savage Love” and “Cono” trended.

DJ Zinhle

Zinhle hosted her first “PJ Party” in April with her daughter Kairo. After she noticed how well received it was, she continued throwing these virtual parties on her Instagram Live every Friday night. Thousands of fans tuned throughout the year to be a part of a virtual party.

DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Gabrielle Union

While most people stayed indoors, laid on the couch all day watching TV and eating snacks, Union was exercising. The Hollywood actress and fitness bunny diligently posted workout programmes for her fans to follow on her Instagram account.

Gabrielle Union. Picture: Instagram

Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon

Goliath and Gordon made a promise to each other that they would always keep their creative juices flowing throughout the lockdown and that is exactly what the pair did. If you scroll through each of their Instagram pages you will find a bunch of side-splitting original content from music to dance and comedy, that will have you lose track of time.

Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon. Picture: Instagram

George Bowie

Glasgow’s music legend played a live DJ set from his balcony to lift the spirits of residents across the city in March. Thereafter he started entertaining residents to raise money for charity. Each of his sets were streamed on his official GBX Dance Anthems Facebook page and had listeners tuning in from around the world.