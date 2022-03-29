5 celebrity TV 'fights' that broke the internet before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The infamous slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars will go down in history as one of the greatest celebrity fights on TV. From awkward on-stage shade to talk show tantrums, plenty of other celebrities have gotten into a dramatic feud in front of a live audience.

The team at SlotsUp have ranked and revealed five celebrity live TV fights that broke the internet. Let’s take a look: Cardi B vs Asia Davies

Cardi B is notoriously known for her outspoken nature. Flashback to 2017, one of her iconic uncensored moments happened on the reunion episode of the reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop”. In this episode, the rapper and co-star Asia Davies got into a heated discussion about their love triangle with music producer, Swift.

Before Davies could even have the floor to speak, Cardi took off her stiletto heel and aimed it at the model, who was hit in the chest. Cardi continued to shout during the conversation. Miley Cyrus vs Nicki Minaj Now, this on-stage feud that happened at the 2015 VMAs is one for the pop culture history books.

It all started when Cyrus spoke to the New York Times about a Twitter feud that occurred between herself and Nicki Minaj. Naturally, the airing of the drama was not taken lightly by Nicki, who did not hesitate to call Miley out on stage. The infamous line “What’s good?!” is still iconic to this day. Dakota Johnson vs Ellen DeGeneres

While this may not have been a fight, you can certainly call it an explosive disagreement. On her show in 2019, Ellen put actress Dakota Johnson on the spot by saying she didn’t receive an invite for the 50 Shades of Grey star’s 30th birthday. Johnson, however, was quick to dispute the claim, saying: “Actually, no that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited.”

A.K.A. Get your facts right! Omarosa vs Wendy Williams Author Omarosa was giving intense volumes of sass when she appeared on the “The Wendy Williams Show” back in 2017

After rising to fame on the NBC reality TV series “The Apprentice”, Omarosa was living her best life, and clearly, all the attention got to her head. As soon as the star took a seat next to Wendy, she made a few salty remarks to signify her status - and what followed was a sparring match between herself and Wendy. Kenya Moore vs Michael Rapaport

Andy Cohen’s show “Watch What Happens Live” is all about confrontation and not to mention copious amounts of drama. And this is what exactly followed when he invited Kenya Moore and Michael Rapoport onto the floor. Rapoport would regularly send out trash talk tweets centred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.