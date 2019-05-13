Bokang Montjane, Ntando Kunene, Tamaryn Green, Liesl Laurie and_Rolene Strauss. Picture:Paul Samuels



Five former Miss South Africa winners have launched Miss South Africa 2019 which will take place on Women’s Day, Friday, August 9, and is set to transform the life of the person who takes the crown.

This comes after weeks of speculation following Cell C pulling out of the Miss SA pageant as a sponsor.





The five who will welcome our newest African queen to an exclusive sisterhood are Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (Miss SA 2010); Rolene Strauss (Miss SA & Miss World 2014); Liesl Laurie (Miss SA 2015); Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa (Miss SA 2016) and current Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.





Former Miss World, Rolene Strauss said, “Miss South Africa is the ultimate movement towards women empowerment. The platform creates opportunities for so many; from finalists to Miss South Africas and ultimately international participants. The growth I experienced as Miss South Africa did not only lead to the wonderful honour of winning Miss World but it also assisted me in surviving medical school when I went back to studying once my reign was over. This is a once-in-a-lifetime learning and life changing opportunity.”





This year there’s nearly R3-million in prize money and sponsorships for the glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1-million in cash as well as a car and other fabulous prizes. The runner-up takes home R250 000 in cash with all Top 16 finalists receiving R25 000.





Current Miss SA and Miss Universe runner-up, Tamaryn Green, said, “This platform has empowered me, not only as a young South African wanting to make a difference in her community, but as a medical student and also as a woman. It’s not lost on me that a new Miss South Africa will be crowned on Women’s Day. Miss South Africa has been an integral part of the female South African story and how we as women are taking our place in society and championing the causes of our fellow women and the generations to follow us. I personally cannot wait to welcome a new woman into this illustrious sisterhood.”





The 2019 Miss South Africa pageant will be held at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria, and will be aired live on both M-Net and Mzansi Magic. Entries opened today (May 13) at 9am and close on June 10. Enter on www.misssa.co.za Sixteen finalists will be announced on July 11.

Last year's crowing of Tamaryn Green