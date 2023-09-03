50 Cent claims he didn’t ‘intentionally strike’ fan with broken mic after pictures emerge of radio host with bloody head

50 Cent claims he did not “intentionally strike” one of his fans in the face after he furiously chucked his broken microphone into the crowd at his latest gig. The 48-year-old rapper – born Curtis James Jackson III – grew frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and a video show him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

Footage didn’t show where the microphone ended up, but Bryhana Monegain – a host for radio station Power 106 – claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody gash.

But 50’s lawyer Scott Leemon said in a statement issued after news of the event broke on Thursday: “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” Photos of broadcaster Bryhana obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze after the mic incident.

A source close to 50 told the outlet she wasn’t meant to be in the restricted section of the gig. She filed a police report over the incident on Wednesday night, according to TMZ, which also said 50 had been named a criminal battery suspect in relation to the incident. It’s an echo of 50’s fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July.