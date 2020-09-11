6 trending Bollywood stories

A lot has been happening in B-town this week. From Akshay Kumar’s overshare on drinking cows urine daily and actress Poonam Pandey tying the knot to Rhea Chakraborty being called a “small time druggie”, let's take a look at our pick of trending Bollywood stories: #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput trends on social media Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late actor feeding a child, and the picture trended all through Thursday, September 10, on social media. In the Instagram video Sushant is seen dressed in his "Sonchiriya" costume and feeding an underprivileged child with his hands.

"A Beautiful Caring Heart! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta captioned the video.

Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently investigations into his death are being done. And the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday, September 8, by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

Poonam and Sam say “I do”

Actress and model Poonam Pandey recently tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bomba in a private ceremony.

Poonam and Sam got engaged in July. Poonam who is best known for her role in “Nasha” and “The Journey of Karma” shared a few pictures of her wedding day on her Instagram page.

She was dressed in traditional embroidered floral lehanga while her now husband, Sam opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

She captioned the picture: "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you”.

Sam also posted a picture on his Instagram page and captioned it: “The beginning of forever”.

Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily

Actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.

The actor who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film "BellBottom" with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried.

“I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay,” Akshay said.

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls".

During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego".

He also appreciated Akshay for his fitness, saying: "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1."

Bollywood’s bully Kangana Ranaut taunts Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Kangana Ranaut continues with her vitriolic verbal attacks on colleagues in the film industry.

This week she referred to Sonam Kapoor as a “mafia bimbo” for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a “small time druggie”.

"All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don't compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made superstar, stop this right away," tweeted Kangana.

All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away. https://t.co/OV9ukO04jC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, Sonam shared Mahatma Gandhi's quote on Twitter: "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

Surekha Sikri still in ICU

Veteran film and theatre actress Surekha Sikri was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, September 8, after suffering a brain stroke.

This is the second time that Sikri has suffered a stroke since 2018.

The 75-year-old actress, who is well known for her roles in “Ghost Stories” and “Badhaai Ho”, was rushed to hospital and is currently in ICU.

Sikri's nurse said that her financial condition was not good, adding that she could not get her admitted to any other hospital owing to high expenses.

According to a report in timesoftindia.com she appealed to the film fraternity to come forward and pitch in with financial aid for the actress.

Indian monuments to open its doors soon

The “Taj Mahal” and the “Agra Fort” will be reopened for public viewing from September 21.

Agra District Magistrate made the announcement in a tweet.

Guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing have been circulated.

Only 5000 people will be permitted to visit the “Taj daily’, while the “Agra Fort” will allow only 2500.

The two world heritage monuments were closed since March 17 due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Other historical monuments like “Etmauddaula's tomb”, “Sikandra”, and “Fatehpur Sikri” were reopened on September 1.

