Stan Lee. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee died at aged 95, whilst at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The comic book legend - who was best known for formerly being the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics - tragically passed away on Monday morning.

Since news of his death broke, celebrities took to social media to offer thanks, remembrances and condolences.

Marvel cinematic universe directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo in a statement said: “Stan Lee’s imagination helped spawn a universe of characters that inspired both kids and adults around the world for generations. He has become the driver of an incredible lasting legacy for our modern pop culture mythology.”

Lee always had a way with words, and his wisecracks, pearls of wisdom and Marvel offerings will serve generations to come.

Here are 8 Stan Lee quotes to live by...

To have an idea is the easiest thing in the world. Everybody has ideas. But you have to take that idea and make it into something people will respond to — that’s hard. I don’t think you ever outgrow your love for things that are bigger than life and more colourful than the average life. I don’t analyse things too closely. I find the more you analyze, the more you get away from spontaneity. Luck's a revolving door, you just need to know when it's your time to walk through. If I got a superpower I wouldn’t say, oh, I got to get a costume and put on a mask. I would say hey, I can do something better than other people. How can I turn it into a buck? Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people’s well-being and will go out of his or her way to help them — even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero. The power of prayer is still the greatest ever known in this endless eternal universe. (The Watcher in The Avengers #14) “I have always included minority characters in my stories, often as heroes. We live in a diverse society — in fact, a diverse world, and we must learn to live in peace and with respect for each other.”



