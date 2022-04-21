A$AP Rocky released on R8.3m bail after arrest

A$AP Rocky has been released on $550 000 (about R8.3-million) bail after he was arrested in connection with a shooting. The 33-year-old rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – was detained by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in relation to an alleged incident that took place around 10.20pm on November 6, 2021.

Rocky's attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed his client had been arrested by Los Angeles police.

The victim reportedly told cops the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker was walking with two others in the street when Rocky approached him with a handgun. The unnamed victim alleged the rapper shot at him three or four times, and believed one of the bullets had grazed his left hand. According to ET Canada, Rocky was released at 3.27pm after posting bail. LAPD public information officer Lee told the outlet: “Yes, he was released."

The Los Angeles Police Department has since issued a statement, which confirmed Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives had arrested Rocky for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon. It read: “On November 6, 2021, around 10.15pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Rocky had been in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, but it is unclear if the “Diamonds” hitmaker was with him when he returned to the US from his vacation before he was arrested. The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations the rapper had been unfaithful with Amina Muaddi. However, Amina has slammed the speculation as "vile".

She wrote on Instagram earlier this month: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. “However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.