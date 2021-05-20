A$AP Rocky: Rihanna is the one

A$AP Rocky is convinced Rihanna is "the one", as he admitted life is "so much better" when she's around.

The “Praise the Lord” hitmaker has heaped praise on his girlfriend, admitting life is "so much better" when she's around as he confessed she is definitely the "one" for him.

He said: "The love of my life. My lady. It's so much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

The 32-year-old rapper headed to Rihanna's home country of Barbados and he admits it was "like a homecoming thing" and was a "crazy" experience for him.

Speaking about the trip, he added: "It was like a homecoming thing. It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.

The rapper hasn't ruled out starting a family at one point.

Speaking to the June/July issue of GQ magazine, he shared: "If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.

“I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf****** are already my sons - whatchu talkin' 'bout!

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

A source had previously claimed A$AP Rocky spent Christmas with Rihanna's family in Barbados.

The insider said: "Spending Christmas together was an obvious step for Rihanna and A$AP.

“They've known each other for so long as friends and in a work setting, which makes it so easy for them to get along, travel together and be involved in each other’s lives to the full extent. They always have such a good time together and definitely seem in love."