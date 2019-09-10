The Weeknd attends a premiere for "Uncut Gems" on day five of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)



The Weeknd has been missing from the public eye for some time and made his return at the "Uncut Gems" premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre as part of the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

The "Star Boy" singer sported a brand new look with a thick mustache and his new fro leaving fans confused.





He even poked fun at himself posting two photos of him at the premiere with a smiling emoji.

Following this his fans gave both complementary and not so complimentary reacts to his new 70s inspired look.

This brah went from The Weeknd to The Sunday Afternoon pic.twitter.com/T4soG8JgUX — Liam Ziervogel (@liamthebeard) September 10, 2019

The Weeknd just turned into Nacho Libre. pic.twitter.com/dhye1ESXKq — Rap Facts (@StolenRapMeme) September 10, 2019

The US government killed Abel and came back with Abelito pic.twitter.com/L9gjC6jhOt — Nikita (@ZAGITTARlUS) September 10, 2019

He went from The Weeknd to Fin De Semana pic.twitter.com/6ielPl19VR — The Weeknd's Fits (@AbelsOutfits) September 10, 2019

Abel be out here showing respect for the latino culture 🇲🇽🇪🇹🇧🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QLAjmlxN9S — Jerryog_ (@JOfficalsound) September 10, 2019

Abel is legit hilarious for no reason pic.twitter.com/LzOZ7ks2St — Bobby Bonilla’s Contract (@ShootTheJ__) September 10, 2019

LMAOO Abel my brother. IM ABOUT TO FLAME YOU ASS UP REAL QUICK BOIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/xrGSLz6fAr — Sgieta (@SergMurrieta) September 10, 2019

That aint Abel that’s Abelito pic.twitter.com/zJOyGMVEDn — Maurice G (@mauricefromthe6) September 10, 2019

me looking at these pictures of Abel. pic.twitter.com/8MsH608yQ4 — DION 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@neondionxo) September 10, 2019

Abel on his Lionel Richie.lets hope the sound will match the look man pic.twitter.com/pygNjBothv — ivan getridov (@lordpappe) September 10, 2019

My man went from pineapple head to 70s porn star. I’m sorry Abel I love you but it had to be done. @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/jQOlW27CaX — karma🔱 (@karmaismental) September 10, 2019

Last month The Weeknd and Bella Hadid reportedly split up, a year after reconciling following a split in late 2016.



