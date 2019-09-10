The Weeknd attends a premiere for "Uncut Gems" on day five of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
The Weeknd has been missing from the public eye for some time and made his return at the "Uncut Gems" premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre as part of the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. 

The "Star Boy" singer sported a brand new look with a thick mustache and his new fro leaving fans confused. 

He even poked fun at himself posting two photos of him at the premiere with a smiling emoji. 

Following this his fans gave both complementary and not so complimentary reacts to his new 70s inspired look.

Last month The Weeknd and Bella Hadid reportedly split up, a year after reconciling following a split in late 2016.