Ace Family's Austin McBroom faces rape allegations









Austin McBroom. Picture: Instagram Constant drama is the name of the game for the popular YouTubers the Ace Family and now Austin McBroom is facing a rape allegation. This comes after former Team 10 member Cole Carrigan posted a video making a rape allegation on behalf of his friend, Leslie Hannah Belle. In the video, Carrigan gives details of the alleged rape of Belle when she went on a trip to Miami with McBroom. Throughout the video he shares screenshots claiming it was the interaction between Belle and McBroom. Claiming that the rape happened in a hotel room with another women, who is allegedly Amanda Trivizas, present along with McBroom.

He also shared pictures of a blood stained bed which the victim claims was caused by the alleged sexual assault.

Carrigan also phoned Belle to share the story while masking her voice throughout the phone call.

It's reported now that the woman on the phone was not Belle but Trivizas.

Following this McBroom released a statement regarding the allegations.

"If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion, defamation, and slander. I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me. Thank you to all of my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart.

"I don't wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I are dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander, and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served."

The statement also included a screenshot of a conversation between Carrigan and Belle which Belle had posted on her Instagram page. The conversation makes it sound as if Carrigan only did the video as a means of extorting money out of McBroom.

I hope you really all understand what’s going on here. pic.twitter.com/rQ2HEOBFnW — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) October 15, 2019



