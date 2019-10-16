Constant drama is the name of the game for the popular YouTubers the Ace Family and now Austin McBroom is facing a rape allegation.
This comes after former Team 10 member Cole Carrigan posted a video making a rape allegation on behalf of his friend, Leslie Hannah Belle.
In the video, Carrigan gives details of the alleged rape of Belle when she went on a trip to Miami with McBroom.
Throughout the video he shares screenshots claiming it was the interaction between Belle and McBroom.
Claiming that the rape happened in a hotel room with another women, who is allegedly Amanda Trivizas, present along with McBroom.