Adam Levine reportedly cheats on pregnant wife, wants to name unborn baby after his mistress

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has reportedly been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. A woman, Sumner Stroh, spilt the tea about her alleged affair with the pop star, more than a week after it was reported that the couple were expecting their third child together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Watch video: Sumner said in her TikTok video, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model." She claimed, "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued. The Instagram model showed an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if it was okay with her if he named his unborn baby after her. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message, with a shrugging emoji.

After reading his DM, Sumner said she feels "like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly being compromised". She said she "never wanted to come forward", knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," and the "stereotypes" associated with being an influencer. Asked why she came forward with it now, she said she "sent some screen shots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid, so here I am".

Sumner also shared a message on her Instagram Story. "Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions," she wrote after posting the TikTok. "I don't feel like I'm doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."

